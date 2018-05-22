Featured
Driver’s licence suspended, car impounded following stunt driving charge
(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, May 22, 2018 9:43AM EDT
A 35-year-old man’s licence was suspended and his vehicle was impounded after he was seen driving at a high rate of speed in the Township of Perth East.
Perth County Ontario Provincial Police said they stopped the vehicle after it was travelling more than 50 kilomotres per hour over the posted speed limit on Perth Line 43.
The Waterloo man was charged with racing a motor vehicle.