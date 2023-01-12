Driver rushed to hospital after crash involving semi-truck outside Guelph
The driver of a sedan has been transported hospital with what police call life-altering injuries after a crash involving a semi-truck outside Guelph.
In a video posted to Twitter, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Joshua Cunningham said emergency services were called to the collision at Concession Road 7 and Maltby Road in Puslinch around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.
It happened near a Highway 401 overpass. Police said the driver of the semi-truck was not hurt.
Cunningham said roads in the area will be closed while investigators collect evidence.
Anyone with information or dash cam footage of the crash is asked to contact police.
