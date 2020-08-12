KITCHENER -- Speed was a factor in a three-vehicle collision in Kitchener on Tuesday afternoon, according to Waterloo regional police.

Officers responded to the crash at Lancaster Street West and Guelph Street in Kitchener around 4:10 p.m. Police say a 26-year-old Kitchener man failed to stop at a red light, which caused the collision.

That driver and a passenger of one of the vehicles involved in the crash were treated for minor injuries.

Roads were closed for about three hours while police investigated.

The 26-year-old man has been charged with careless driving.