KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police are looking for three thieves who stole a vehicle after threatening the driver with a knife and handgun.

It happened around 12:40 a.m. Sunday in the area of Commonwealth Crescent in Kitchener.

They say a man was sitting in his parked vehicle when he approached by three males who were holding a knife and handgun.

They stole the driver’s cellphone and his vehicle.

Police say it was later found in the area of Thaler and Kinzie Avenue.

The suspects have been described as 18 or 19-years-old, 6 feet tall and thin builds.

Anyone who may have seen the men are asked to call police at 519-570-9777, ext. 4499 or Crime Stoppers.