KITCHENER -- A 29-year-old man from Kitchener has been arrested for impaired driving after reportedly crashing into a building.

Waterloo regional police were called to the area of Weber and Albert streets in Waterloo around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday.

They say a four-door sedan collided into the side of a building in the area.

The driver left the area, but was located by police nearby, according to officials.

The man has been charged with impaired-related offences.

Police say he is one of 10 in Waterloo Region with similar charges from the long weekend.