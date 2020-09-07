Advertisement
Driver reportedly crashes into building, flees, arrested for impaired driving later
Published Monday, September 7, 2020 2:40PM EDT
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is pictured on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- A 29-year-old man from Kitchener has been arrested for impaired driving after reportedly crashing into a building.
Waterloo regional police were called to the area of Weber and Albert streets in Waterloo around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday.
They say a four-door sedan collided into the side of a building in the area.
The driver left the area, but was located by police nearby, according to officials.
The man has been charged with impaired-related offences.
Police say he is one of 10 in Waterloo Region with similar charges from the long weekend.