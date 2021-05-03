KITCHENER -- A driver is facing a slew of charges after being stopped for speeding while watching YouTube videos at the wheel, police say.

Monday afternoon, Waterloo regional police say they stopped a driver going 121 km/hr in a 70 km/hr zone on New Dundee Road in Kitchener while allegedly watching YouTube videos and driving.

The driver is facing eight charges, including speeding, stunt and careless driving, and driving without insurance, according to a tweet from Waterloo regional police’s traffic unit.

Police say the driver’s licence has been suspended and vehicle impounded, both for seven days.