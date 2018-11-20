

CTV Kitchener





Wellington County OPP are investigating after a fatal two-vehicle collision Monday evening.

Police say they were called to the crash on Highway 6 just north of Kenilworth around 6:30 p.m.

They say the collision involved two vehicles.

Police say one of the driver was pronounced dead on the scene, and a second driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The deceased driver was identified by police as 31-year-old Wade Brodie of West Grey Township.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Roads in the area remained closed for several hours while crews investigated.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact police.