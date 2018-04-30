Featured
Driver, pedestrian hurt as vehicle hits building
Police investigate after a vehicle hit a pillar at the front of a plaza on Cedar Street in Cambridge on Monday, April 30, 2018.
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, April 30, 2018 1:24PM EDT
A vehicle crashed into a support beam at a Cambridge plaza Monday morning.
It happened outside a bank branch at a plaza on Cedar Street, west of St. Andrews Street.
The driver of the vehicle was treated at the scene for minor injuries. A person who had been walking outside the plaza was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Waterloo Regional Police say they do not expect to lay any charges.