

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





A woman has been charged after allegedly passing a Guelph police cruiser and going more than 60 km/h over the speed limit.

The Guelph Police Service says that an officer was driving southbound on the Hanlon Expressway, just south of Kortright Road West.

That stretch of road is an 80 km/h zone.

A driver then allegedly passed the cruiser going 131 km/h.

The officer reportedly saw the vehicle speed up to a top speed of 142 km/h.

That's when the car was pulled over.

A 37-year-old Guelph woman has been charged with stunt driving. Her car was seized and her driver's license was suspended for seven days.

She's due in court on Nov. 6.