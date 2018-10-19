

CTV Kitchener





A driver has been charged after passing out on the Hanlon Expressway.

The male driver was seen unconscious behind the wheel of a locked vehicle while creeping forward in a live lane of traffic.

It happened on Oct. 18 at approximately 5:00 p.m. where the Hanlon meets Speedvale Avenue.

Wellington County OPP responded with Guelph-Wellington EMS.

Emergency workers were able to rouse the driver, and it was determined that he was impaired by drugs.

He was taken to a local hospital as a precaution, and then transferred for further testing.

Police said that unknown drugs and paraphernalia were seized from his vehicle.

Cody Poulin, 28 of Welland, has been charged with driving impaired by drugs.

His license was suspended for 90 days, and his vehicle impounded for seven.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 16.