Driver, passenger injured in crash
Published Saturday, July 18, 2020 11:31AM EDT Last Updated Saturday, July 18, 2020 1:26PM EDT
Two people were hospitalized after a crash in Kitchener (Johnny Mazza / CTV News Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- A driver and their passenger were both injured after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday morning.
Officers responded to the crash on Williamsburg Road in Kitchener just before 6 a.m.
The 31-year-old Kitchener man driving the vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries. The passenger also suffered minor injuries in the crash.
Police said they believe speed was a factor in the crash. The traffic unit has taken over the investigation.