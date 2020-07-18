KITCHENER -- A driver and their passenger were both injured after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the crash on Williamsburg Road in Kitchener just before 6 a.m.

The 31-year-old Kitchener man driving the vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries. The passenger also suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Police said they believe speed was a factor in the crash. The traffic unit has taken over the investigation.