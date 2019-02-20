

CTV Kitchener





Police officers were able to avoid a vehicle as the driver accelerated at them, hit their cruisers, and fled the area.

Waterloo Regional Police first saw the suspected stolen vehicle on Tuesday around 1 p.m. in the area of Dundas Street North and Hespeler Road in Cambridge.

The driver of the 2006 GMC Trailblazer initially refused to pull over for the officers, but then came to a stop on Jarvis Street.

The officers attempted to approach the vehicle before it drove at them, cut across a front lawn, and got away.

There were three people inside the vehicle, which was last seen travelling south on Water Street South.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident or the vehicle to contact them.