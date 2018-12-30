

Recovery teams spent most of Sunday trying to locate a submerged SUV in the Saugeen River. On Monday morning, police announced that the vehicle had been found.

Hours later, police identified the deceased male who was pulled from the water as Gregory Steven Glenn McTavish, 24, of Wingham.

Police first received a report around 4:15 p.m. Saturday about a suspicious vehicle speeding on Victoria Road in Ayton, a small community just northwest of Mount Forest.

When officers arrived they learned that the SUV had been driven into the river.

Officials estimate he was going as fast as 150 kilometres per hour.

The recovery of the vehicle began Sunday morning and included West Grey Police, the Hanover Water Rescue Team, an OPP Dive Team and helicopters.

“Efforts to locate the submerged vehicle have proven difficult,” said media relations officer Cory Trainor in an email. “The water is very cloudy due to the recent rainfall and the recovery mission will be put on hold until 9 a.m. Monday.”

The vehicle was found in 20 feet of water about a kilometre from where it went into the river, officials say, and would stay there until crews could remove it safely.

The area has been cordoned off and residents are being asked to stay away.