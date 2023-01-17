Driver of stolen vehicle arrested after chase, ramming police cruiser: WRPS

Waterloo regional police have arrested a Cambridge man they say intentionally rammed a police cruiser in an attempt to get away from officers.

According to a release, an officer first saw a stolen vehicle on Ballantyne Avenue in Cambridge around 9 a.m. Friday.

Police say the driver fled off when they saw the officer, was found again on Chalmers Street South, fled again, and allegedly blew through a stop sign.

The stolen vehicle was allegedly found once again in the area of Franklin Boulevard and the driver once again tried to get away.

Police say officers pursued the driver. The driver went over the median and then intentionally struck a cruiser that was trying to block the road.

The officer was not hurt from the collision. The pursuit was stopped due to a concern for public safety.

Police say they tracked down the stolen vehicle once more and arrested a 21-year-old Cambridge man. He has been charged with flight from police, theft of a motor vehicle, disobeying a stop sign, and driving without a licence, among other offences.