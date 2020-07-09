Advertisement
Driver of motorcycle without plates leads police on foot chase
WATERLOO -- A driver who tried to get away from police on a motorcycle without license plates was eventually caught while running away on foot.
Guelph police say their tactical unit was on a general patrol in the area of Cole Road and Scottsdale Drive around 3 p.m. Wednesday when they saw a Yamaha motorcycle with no plates.
They turned on their emergency lights and tried to pull the driver over, according to officials. Instead, the motorcycle reportedly sped away from police over a grassy area and onto a sidewalk.
Police say the driver eventually got off the motorcycle, and started running away.
He was caught a short time later after a brief chase.
A 23-year-old Guelph man has been charged with dangerous operationof a vehicle, flight from officer, failing to applyfor a permit, operating a vehicle with no insurance, and driving a vehicle with no licence or plates.
He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 25.