WATERLOO -- A driver who tried to get away from police on a motorcycle without license plates was eventually caught while running away on foot.

Guelph police say their tactical unit was on a general patrol in the area of Cole Road and Scottsdale Drive around 3 p.m. Wednesday when they saw a Yamaha motorcycle with no plates.

They turned on their emergency lights and tried to pull the driver over, according to officials. Instead, the motorcycle reportedly sped away from police over a grassy area and onto a sidewalk.

Police say the driver eventually got off the motorcycle, and started running away.

He was caught a short time later after a brief chase.

A 23-year-old Guelph man has been charged with dangerous operationof a vehicle, flight from officer, failing to applyfor a permit, operating a vehicle with no insurance, and driving a vehicle with no licence or plates.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 25.