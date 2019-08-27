

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





A man has been charged after he reportedly used the shoulder to pass a provincial police officer at high speed.

The Wellington OPP cruiser was driving on Wellington Road 7 just after 3 a.m. when a silver sedan reportedly passed it on the shoulder.

The car was caught on radar going 135 km/h in the 80 zone.

Police say they pulled the car over, which is when the officer allegedly smelled alcohol on the driver's breath.

A roadside test was failed and the driver was brought to an OPP centre for more testing.

As a result, the driver, a 45-year-old Guelph man, has been charged with operating a vehicle while impaired and racing.

His license was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle in question was impounded.

He's set to appear in a Guelph court on Sept. 24.