Driver nabbed for distracted driving—again
Published Monday, March 11, 2019 1:33PM EDT
A driver was issued a distracted driving ticket on Monday morning, and it wasn’t the first time.
Police say that the ticket was given during distracted driving enforcement.
It turns out that the person had received another ticket for the same thing in the same place four months earlier.
Police are reminding drivers to put their phones down while driving.