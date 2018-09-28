Featured
Driver misjudges truck height, slams into building
A food delivery truck slammed into a building on Elmira Road N. in Guelph. (Sept. 28, 2018)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, September 28, 2018 6:08PM EDT
A food delivery truck ran into trouble Friday afternoon at a Guelph plaza.
The driver apparently misjudged the height of the truck while trying to drive through a small tunnel to a back parking lot at Elmira Road near Speedvale Avenue.
The truck slammed into the building and knocked down some of the building’s cinderblocks.
No serious injuries were reported.