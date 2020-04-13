KITCHENER -- It started as routine day for a man who was picking up recycling on his regular route in a Kitchener neighbourhood.

Then everything changed in an instant.

"I heard a very loud screeching noise," says Andrew Milloy. "I looked tot he left and out of nowhere a pickup truck, at an extremely high rate of speed, came flying through the intersection right at me."

The truck narrowly missed Milloy before crashing into a curb, then a fire hydrant, and finally a vehicle parked in a driveway on Halifax Crescent.

The driver jumped out of vehicle and started running away from the scene of the crash.

Milloy says that's when instinct took over and he began to chase the driver.

He eventually caught up to the woman and performed a citizen's arrest.

Milloy held her until police arrived on scene a few minutes later, but not before the woman bit him.

"I did go to the hospital adn had some bloodwork done," he says. "I'm still waiting on the results. I'm hopeful everything will be find and my bite mark has healed up nicely. It just looks like a little scratch."

Milly later learned that the pickup truck had been spotted by police on Rothsay Avenue just before the crash.

The car allegedly had stolen license plates.

The chase began after police tried to get the driver to pull over.

"A 21-year-old femals has been charged with dangerous driving, failing to remain at the scene of a collision, assault causing bodily harm, possessions of stolen property adn fail to comply with an undertaking," says Const. Ashley Dietrich.

Milloy says he was happy to help and if something like this happened again he would probably do it again.

Police thanked Milloy for his help, but say they don't encourage citizen's arrests because of the potential risks involved.