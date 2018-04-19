

CTV Kitchener





A Brantford man was caught traveling at more than double the speed limit, police say.

Brantford police say the man was pulled over around 1 a.m. Thursday on King George Road.

A radar device had allegedly tracked his vehicle at 101 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

The 24-year-old man has been charged with stunt driving. Police seized his vehicle and suspended his driver’s licence for one week, and he may face further consequences if convicted.