Driver loses vehicle, licence for doubling speed limit
(David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, April 19, 2018 1:25PM EDT
A Brantford man was caught traveling at more than double the speed limit, police say.
Brantford police say the man was pulled over around 1 a.m. Thursday on King George Road.
A radar device had allegedly tracked his vehicle at 101 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.
The 24-year-old man has been charged with stunt driving. Police seized his vehicle and suspended his driver’s licence for one week, and he may face further consequences if convicted.