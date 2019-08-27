

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





A Hamilton man is facing a number of charges after police say he drove his car into a pole and took off on foot.

It happened in the area on Main Street and Water Street North in Cambridge on Monday afternoon.

That's when police say that several witnesses saw the vehicle lose control and hit the pole.

Responding officers were able to arrest the man after a foot chase.

They also seized what they believe to be crack cocaine, cannabis and magic mushrooms, as well as a large quantity of cash.

As a result of their investigation, police charged the man, 23, with a number of criminal offences.

These include possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling, possession of stolen property and failing to remain.