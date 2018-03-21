

CTV Kitchener





Ontario Provincial Police say a woman has been charged with multiple offences after a single-vehicle crash in Haldimand County.

Paramedics and firefighters, along with police, were called to Halidmand Road 55 in Hagersville just before 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say a homeowner notified them after a vehicle had collided with a tree on their property and the vehicle had caught fire.

OPP say the female driver had managed to get out of the vehicle and was treated at the scene by paramedics.

Police have charged a 41-year-old Hagersville woman with a number of charges including careless driving and driving with a suspended license.