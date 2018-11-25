Featured
Driver killed, two others injured in crash near Ingersoll
Fatal crash near Ingersoll Ont. on Nov. 24. 2018. (OPP/Twitter)
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, November 25, 2018 12:24PM EST
OPP are investigating a serious crash just outside Thamesford that killed a 21-year-old man and injured two others.
Officers were called to 19th Line, between Road 66 and 17th Line, around 11 p.m. Saturday.
A grey-coloured vehicle had driven off the road, hit a hydro pole and slammed into a tree.
A man in the backseat was ejected from the vehicle.
Both the driver and another man in the front seat had to extricated by emergency workers.
The driver, a 21-year-old from Ingersoll, was pronounced dead in hospital.
The two passengers remain in hospital with undetermined injuries.
Police say speed and alcohol are considered factors in the crash.