OPP are investigating a crash near Hagersville that killed a 70-year-old woman.

They say she was travelling on Concesssion 12 Walpole, between Sandusk Road and Haldimand Road 55, when her pickup truck drove off the road, struck a culvert and came to rest against a utility pole.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she later pronounced deceased.

Two girls in the backseat, one 3-years-old and the other 1-year-old, were not injured.

Concession 12 Walpole was closed for several hours while emergency crews were on scene.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact OPP.