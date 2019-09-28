Featured
Driver killed, two children unhurt in Hagersville crash
Published Saturday, September 28, 2019 7:41PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, September 29, 2019 12:16PM EDT
OPP are investigating a crash near Hagersville that killed a 70-year-old woman.
They say she was travelling on Concesssion 12 Walpole, between Sandusk Road and Haldimand Road 55, when her pickup truck drove off the road, struck a culvert and came to rest against a utility pole.
The woman was taken to a local hospital where she later pronounced deceased.
Two girls in the backseat, one 3-years-old and the other 1-year-old, were not injured.
Concession 12 Walpole was closed for several hours while emergency crews were on scene.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact OPP.