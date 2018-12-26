Featured
Driver killed, passenger injured in crash
One person was killed in a crash near St. Thomas. (Dec. 26, 2018)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, December 26, 2018 4:20PM EST
Provincial police say one person is dead after a single-vehicle collision in Middlesex Centre, Ont.
Police say they were called to the crash at around 8 a.m. on Wednesday.
They say investigators found that the vehicle left the roadway and struck a barrier.
Police say the driver died at the scene and a passenger was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The identity of the deceased has not been released.
Police say they are still investigating the cause of the crash.