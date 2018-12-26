

The Canadian Press





Provincial police say one person is dead after a single-vehicle collision in Middlesex Centre, Ont.

Police say they were called to the crash at around 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

They say investigators found that the vehicle left the roadway and struck a barrier.

Police say the driver died at the scene and a passenger was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

Police say they are still investigating the cause of the crash.