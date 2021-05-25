KITCHENER -- A driver was killed in a rollover crash in Puslinch over the weekend.

Emergency crews were called to Wellington Road 35 near Concession 4 in Puslinch Township around 2:50 a.m. on May 22.

Provincial police said a sedan was travelling southbound, left the road and rolled several times.

The driver, 22-year-old Gursonia Kaur Kundi, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said Kundi was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash.