Driver killed in Puslinch crash

One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash north of Cambridge, Wellington County OPP say.

In a video posted to X at 1:38 p.m. Friday, Const. Joshua Cunningham said the collision happened on Wellington Road 32 at Concession 4 and involved a commercial vehicle.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Roads in the area have been closed for a police investigation.

Cunningham asked anyone with information to call police at 1-888-310-1122.