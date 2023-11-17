KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Driver killed in Puslinch crash

    OPP Const. Joshua Cunningham appears at the scene of a crash on Wellington Road 32 in a video posted to social media. (OPP West Region/X) OPP Const. Joshua Cunningham appears at the scene of a crash on Wellington Road 32 in a video posted to social media. (OPP West Region/X)

    One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash north of Cambridge, Wellington County OPP say.

    In a video posted to X at 1:38 p.m. Friday, Const. Joshua Cunningham said the collision happened on Wellington Road 32 at Concession 4 and involved a commercial vehicle.

    The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Roads in the area have been closed for a police investigation.

    Cunningham asked anyone with information to call police at 1-888-310-1122.

