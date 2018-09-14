

CTV Kitchener





A man killed in a crash near Hagersville on September 3 has now been identified as 33-year-old Dave Shaw.

An SUV struck a car on Highway 6 and then crossed the centre line, hitting another SUV.

Shaw, the driver of that second SUV, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three people from the other vehicles also received medical treatment.

One was transported to a local trauma centre with serious injuries.

The other two had minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed or may have dash cam video of the collision are asked to contact OPP.

No word yet on charges.