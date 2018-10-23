

CTV Kitchener





One driver was killed following a crash involving two vehicles on Tuesday.

It happened around 9:48 a.m. on Highway 89 near Side Road 15 in Southgate Township.

Police said one of the drivers was pronounced dead at the scene, while a passenger and another driver were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause was under investigation, closing the highway between Side Road 15 and East/West Luther Townline.

On Thursday morning, police identified the deceased as 74-year-old Wayne Schultz of East Zorra-Tavistock Township.

No further information was provided by police.

Anyone with information on the crash is encouraged to call the Wellington County OPP.