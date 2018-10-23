

CTV Kitchener





One driver was killed following a crash involving two vehicles on Tuesday.

It happened around 9:48 a.m. on Highway 89 near Side Road 15 in Southgate Township.

Police said one of the drivers was pronounced dead at the scene, while a passenger and another driver were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause was under investigation, closing the highway between Side Road 15 and East/West Luther Townline.

The identity of the deceased was withheld until their next of kin was notified.

No further information was provided by police.

Anyone with information on the crash is encouraged to call the Wellington County OPP.