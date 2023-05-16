Driver killed in head-on crash near Rockwood, Ont.
The driver of a car has died after being transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash on Highway 7 near Rockwood, Ont.
The other driver involved, a female who was in an SUV, was taken to hospital with minor injuries, according to police.
In a tweet posted around 7:45 p.m., OPP Const. Joshua Cunningham said the driver of the passenger vehicle succumbed to their injuries.
Cunningham said the passenger vehicle was travelling westbound when it was struck by an SUV travelling eastbound.
The drivers were the only occupants in the car, Cunningham said.
In a tweet posted at 5:17 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the highway is closed between Wellington Road 29 and Wellington Road 44.
Another collision has closed Highway 7 between Greenhouse Road and Kramp Road. Ontario 511 posted about the closure at 4:28 p.m. Tuesday.
Ornge Air Ambulance officials told CTV News its London-based air ambulance responded to the head-on crash. Crews transported a man in his 20s to Hamilton General Hospital with serious injuries.
As of 6 p.m., officers on scene said the highway is expected to be closed for another four hours.
