Driver killed in Erin crash has been identified
Published Wednesday, June 26, 2019
OPP have named the driver killed in a crash Tuesday in Erin.
Brian Wilcox, a 58-year-old from Burlington, was the only person inside a pickup truck that collided with an unoccupied transport truck on Main Street.
It happened near Erinville Drive around 7:40 p.m.
An Ornge Air Ambulance was called to the scene but police say Wilcox was pronounced dead before he could be airlifted to hospital.