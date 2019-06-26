

CTV Kitchener





OPP have named the driver killed in a crash Tuesday in Erin.

Brian Wilcox, a 58-year-old from Burlington, was the only person inside a pickup truck that collided with an unoccupied transport truck on Main Street.

It happened near Erinville Drive around 7:40 p.m.

An Ornge Air Ambulance was called to the scene but police say Wilcox was pronounced dead before he could be airlifted to hospital.