Driver killed in Dunnville crash

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal three-vehicle crash just west of Dunnville.

They posted about the collision just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

OPP said Haldimand Road 17 remains closed between Jarden Road and Burke Road.

One driver was taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

A second driver was also transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

OPP are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.