    Driver killed in Dunnville crash

    A sign reading 'Road Closed' (File Photo) A sign reading 'Road Closed' (File Photo)
    Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal three-vehicle crash just west of Dunnville.

    They posted about the collision just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

    OPP said Haldimand Road 17 remains closed between Jarden Road and Burke Road.

    One driver was taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

    A second driver was also transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

    OPP are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.

