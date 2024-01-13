Driver killed in crash near Port Dover

One person was killed in a crash north of Port Dover on Friday night.

Emergency responders were called to Highway 3 in Woodhouse, at around 6:09 p.m., for a collision involving two vehicles.

In a social media post, OPP said one driver was taken to a trauma centre by Ornge Air Ambulance.

The 79-year-old from Norfolk County had severe life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead in hospital.

“The OPP would like to thank the citizens who stopped and offered assistance under extremely hazardous circumstances,” the OPP added in the post.

Police said they’re still investigating the circumstances of the crash.