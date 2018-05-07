

A tractor-trailer and a car collided in Brant County early Monday morning, leaving one person dead.

The crash occurred around 1:20 a.m. on Governors Road near Paris Road.

According to Brant County OPP, the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified later in the day as David Sayles, a 41-year-old Brant County resident.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt.

Police are investigating the cause of the collision.