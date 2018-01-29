

CTV Kitchener





One person was killed Monday in a single-vehicle crash in Grey County.

According to the OPP, the driver was the only person in the vehicle when it crashed about 10 kilometres north of Mount Forest, around 4:15 a.m.

Southgate Sideroad 41 was expected to remain closed between Southgate Road 12 and Southgate Road 14 for much of the day as police investigated the crash.

The driver’s identity has not been made public.