

CTV Kitchener





OPP have closed a stretch of road south of Listowel while they investigate a fatal crash.

They say a pickup truck travelling on Perth Line 75 collided with a tree just before noon Sunday.

The driver, a 68-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.

Line 75 between Road 166 and Road 169, just east of Atwood, has been closed.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Perth County OPP.