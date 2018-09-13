

CTV Kitchener





A motorcycle driver has died after a collision with an SUV near Ingersoll.

The collision happened around 10 a.m at the intersection of Karn Road and Foldens Line (County Road 6).

The man driving the motorcycle had life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead in hospital.

The driver of the SUV was not seriously hurt.

The OPP have closed several roads in the area while they investigate, including Foldens Line between Beachville and Clarke Road, Karn Road between Plank Line and West Hill Line, and the Highway 401 exit ramps at Foldens Line.