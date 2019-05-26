Featured
Driver killed in crash near Fergus
One person was killed in a crash just south of Fergus on May 26, 2019.
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, May 26, 2019 11:33AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, May 26, 2019 12:15PM EDT
OPP are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash just south of Fergus.
Emergency responders were called to Second Line, between Wellington Road 7 and Sideroad 6, around 4 a.m.
Police say the male driver was ejected from the vehicle.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The road remains closed while officers investigate the circumstances leading up to the collision.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.