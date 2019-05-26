

CTV Kitchener





OPP are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash just south of Fergus.

Emergency responders were called to Second Line, between Wellington Road 7 and Sideroad 6, around 4 a.m.

Police say the male driver was ejected from the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road remains closed while officers investigate the circumstances leading up to the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.