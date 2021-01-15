KITCHENER -- One person was killed after a two-vehicle crash in Dunnville left two drivers trapped in their cars on Thursday night.

According to a news release from the Ontario Provincial Police, it happened on Robinson Road just before 8 p.m. Police have determined that one driver was headed south while the other was northbound when their vehicles collided.

A witness reported that the drivers were trapped in their cars and one was unresponsive. Haldimand County Fire Services were able to get one of the drivers out of the vehicle.

One of the drivers, 30, suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released their identity.

The other driver was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials closed Robinson Road for about nine hours while emergency crews and investigators were there.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the crash or who has information that could help the investigation to contact them.