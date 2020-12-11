KITCHENER -- One person is dead and two others suffered minor injuries after a three-vehicle crash in Hagersville on Friday morning.

The Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police detachment responded to the scene on Haldimand Road 55 at around 7 a.m.

The initial report said that one driver had suffered life-threatening injuries, but police later updated that to announce that the driver had died in hospital.

Haldimand Road 55 was closed between Concessions 11 and 13. Concession 12 Walpole was also closed between Haldimand Road 74 and Sandusk Road.

The road was expected to stay closed while police investigated. Police didn't offer a reopening time.

It's not yet clear what caused the crash or whether any charges are expected.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.