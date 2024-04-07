Driver involved in hit and run in Kitchener faces long list of charges: police
A Kitchener driver is facing a list of charges after police say he hit a vehicle, took off, and hit a police cruiser.
Waterloo regional police said it happened on Sunday morning around 1:30 a.m.
They said an officer saw the driver of a northbound Hyundai speeding along Regina Street North when they hit a Honda.
The officer said as they approached the Hyundai, the driver took off, and fled toward University Avenue East.
A short time later, police said the driver was spotted on Bridge Street West near Northfield Drive East in Waterloo, driving dangerously.
Officers attempted to stop the driver, but they said he took off and hit a police cruiser.
The cruiser was rendered inoperable.
The vehicle was later found, unoccupied, near Martin Grove Road in Woolwich Township.
Investigators began searching for the driver with the help of the Canine Team.
The driver was found shortly before 2:15 a.m.
A 35 year-old Kitchener man was arrested and faces a long list of charges including operation while impaired, dangerous operation, assault peace officer, operation of a conveyance while prohibited, two counts of failure to stop after accident, and two counts of flight from police.
