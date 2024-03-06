Driver injured in Hickson crash

KITCHENER
    One person was taken to hospital after a crash in Hickson on March 5, 2024. (Stefanie Davis / CTV News) One person was taken to hospital after a crash in Hickson on March 5, 2024. (Stefanie Davis / CTV News)
    One driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Hickson.

    Emergency services were called to the Oxford Road 8 and 14th Line intersection in East Zorra-Tavistock Tuesday morning around 11 a.m.

    According to an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) news release, two vehicles collided at the intersection.

    One driver was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

    The other driver was unharmed.

    Police want to speak to anyone with more information on the crash as the investigation continues.

