Driver injured in crash near Shakespeare
A driver was injured in a two-car crash near Shakespeare. (Sept. 20, 2018)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, September 20, 2018 1:16PM EDT
One person has been taken to hospital after a two-car crash just east of Shakespeare.
The collision happened just after 10 a.m. Thursday on Line 34 between Perth Road 104 and 106.
One driver was taken to a local hospital with undetermined injuries.
The road was closed for several hours but reopened around the noon hour.
No word on any charges.