Driver injured in Cambridge crash
A driver was taken to hospital Saturday morning after their car went off the road in Cambridge.
It happened on George Street, between Blair Road and Sunset Boulevard.
Waterloo Regional Police said it was a single motor vehicle collision.
The condition of the driver, including any injuries, has not been released.
Police shut down George Street while they investigated the crash but it has since reopened.
Hundreds attend vigil for victims of shooting rampage in Sault Ste. Marie
Hundreds of flickering candles lit up the evening as residents of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., gathered for a vigil in memory of the victims of Monday's shooting rampage, with the father of one of the victims calling for respect for the family of the gunman, as well.
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge
Maine's governor says the suspect wanted for killing 18 people at a bowling alley and bar has been found dead in Lisbon, Maine.
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Palestinian officials say death toll rises from expanded Israel military operation: live updates
Israel launched an expanded ground operation on Saturday after knocking out communications and creating a near-blackout of information in the Gaza Strip with increased bombardment and artillery fire overnight.
'We can't speak': Barenaked Ladies band member on connecting to daughter through music
As a long-time member of the iconic Canadian band, The Barenaked Ladies, Kevin Hearn has played before large audiences all around the world, but his most cherished performances are before an audience of one in a Toronto area group home. That's where his daughter Havana lives.
When a man began shooting in Maine, some froze while others ran. Now they're left with questions
People who survived the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine recount their harrowing experiences.
Maritime photographers chase vibrant fall colours
Some people chase storms. In the Maritimes right now photographers, videographers and drone pilots are chasing the fall colours.
Israel steps up air and ground attacks in Gaza and cuts off the territory's communications
Israel knocked out internet and communications in the Gaza Strip in stepped-up bombardment Friday night, largely cutting off its 2.3 million people from contact with each other and the outside world and creating a near-blackout of information, as the military said it was 'expanding' ground operations in the territory.
Former teacher who had relationship with Toronto high school student sentenced to house arrest
A former Toronto secondary school teacher who was found to have carried out a relationship with a female student, exchanging more than 2,000 pages worth of text messages with the girl, has dodged jail time, according to a sentencing decision released this month.
'Parasites': Mother wins court case to evict two sons in their 40s
A mother's love does have limits, it seems. At least for a 75-year-old woman in the northern Italian city of Pavia who won a court order after suing to have her sons, aged 40 and 42, removed from her house, a court clerk in Pavia told CNN Friday.
No animals hurt in early morning barn fire south of London
London fire crews responded to a fully engulfed barn fire close to 4 a.m. Saturday.
Firearms recovered in Port Lambton, suspects remain outstanding
OPP said they recovered 36 illegal guns following a suspected firearms smuggling incident.
London, Ont. Palestinian community holds vigil
A vigil was held in Victoria Park Friday night to honour the civilians killed in Gaza in recent weeks.
Teen motorcycle driver the victim of a fatal crash
A crash on the E.C Row Expressway Friday has claimed the life of a teenager.
Lakershore hockey team returns to ice days after player’s death
Friends, family and members of the Essex County hockey community came together Friday as the Lakeshore Canadiens took to the ice for the first time since forward Sylvain Lessard died in a car crash.
Orillia OPP officer convicted of assaulting woman during arrest
An Orillia OPP officer has been found guilty of assault causing bodily harm after choking and pinning a woman against cell bars during an arrest four years ago.
Remains of man missing since 2018 found buried in yard of his home near Toronto
The remains of a man missing for more than five years have been discovered buried in the yard of his Toronto-area residence, according to police.
Ottawa Hospital General Campus remains in 'Code Orange' after transformer fire
The Ottawa Hospital General Campus remains in a 'Code Orange' on Saturday and officials are asking the public not to visit the Smyth Road campus for care, one day after a fire in a hydro transformer knocked out power at Ottawa's largest hospital.
Chelsea, Que. resident facing $3,000 in fines for criticizing politicians, municipal officials
Officials with the municipality of Chelsea, Que. are fining and suing a member of the public for saying nasty things about staff and politicians.
Driver from Quebec has new vehicle impounded after stunt driving charge on Highway 417
Ontario Provincial Police say a driver from Quebec has had their new vehicle impounded after being issued a stunt driving charge.
Video shows dramatic crash on Toronto highway that got driver jail time
A car's cameras captured the heart-stopping seconds leading up to a dramatic crash on the Gardiner Expressway that sent a taxi flying and seriously injured two people — footage so 'obviously dangerous' that a Toronto judge sentenced the driver to nine months in jail.
Traffic delays expected in Toronto as vehicle rally moves from Scarborough to city centre
Toronto police are warning drivers of traffic delays as a vehicle rally moves from Scarborough Town Centre to Nathan Phillips Square.
'A lot of mice in a small apartment': Tenant shares photos of daily life in Toronto public housing
A tenant of Toronto public housing is sharing photos of daily life in her apartment, complete with mice, roaches and an increasingly urgent garbage problem.
Firefighters called to five-alarm fire in downtown Montreal
More than 150 firefighters were called to a major fire in downtown Montreal Friday evening.
Parti Quebecois already looking for female candidates for 2026
The party and the concept of independence poll less favourably among women. Party officials want to change that through gender parity in their ranks ahead of the 2026 election.
'I can't breathe:' Report says Quebec hockey player forced to mimic George Floyd
Quebec Sports Minister Isabelle Charest says she was "deeply shocked" by a report that a young Black hockey player in the province was made to say, "I can't breathe," as a teammate knelt on his neck.
Weekend weather flips Maritimes from warm to cold; snow possible next week
Big changes are coming for our weather in the Maritimes over the weekend.
Nova Scotia legislature rife with frustration over government's move to extend debate
Frustrations have boiled over at the Nova Scotia legislature, where the government has exhausted its legislative agenda and the opposition has resorted to delay tactics in order to keep the House of Assembly in session.
Winnipeg's skywalk system a 'microcosm' of issues in downtown
It was meant to revitalize Winnipeg's downtown by taking pedestrians over and under the street. As the city's skywalk prepares to expand, some question if taking pedestrians off the street was a good idea to begin with.
RCMP investigating fatal single vehicle rollover
Manitoba RCMP are investigating a fatal crash west of Winnipeg earlier this week.
Thompson RCMP searching for missing 14-year-old
RCMP in Thompson are searching for a 14-year-old girl from the community.
University of Calgary researcher wins $1 million research prize for innovative work on spinal cord injuries
A University of Calgary researcher has won $1 million to put toward spinal cord injury research.
'Know what your risks are': Calgary woman who survived two heart attacks spreads heart-health awareness
"What we don't know can hurt us." That's from a new poll from the Heart and Stroke Foundation, which shows many Canadians are in the dark when it comes to the signs, symptoms and risks surrounding heart disease and stroke.
Quarterback Dru Brown leads Blue Bombers to 36-13 win over Stampeders
Rasheed Bailey says it was one of the greatest touchdowns of his CFL career.
Smith, Notley both upset Alberta natural gas users left out of Trudeau's carbon tax relief plan
It's not often Danielle Smith and Rachel Notley agree on policy, but both Alberta's premier and her opposition counterpart are criticizing Justin Trudeau's latest announcement.
'Very scary': Woman insists she doesn't know why home, vehicle shot in Edmonton drive-by shooting
A man has been arrested and charged following a drive-by shooting in southeast Edmonton where homes, with families and children inside, were hit.
Suspended B.C. lawyer accused of 'covertly' practising, law society says
The Law Society of B.C. is investigating allegations that a Kamloops lawyer has continued practising, despite being under a three-month suspension and subject to a custodianship.
Non-stop flights to Dubai set to depart from YVR
The first non-stop flight between Western Canada and Dubai is set to take off from Vancouver Saturday morning.
1 hospitalized after Tesla with 'N' decal crashes into Richmond restaurant
One person has been hospitalized in critical condition after a Tesla crashed into the front of a Richmond, B.C., restaurant Friday.