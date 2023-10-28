KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Driver injured in Cambridge crash

    Car crash on George Street, between Blair Road and Sunset Blvd., in Cambridge on Oct. 28, 2023. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener) Car crash on George Street, between Blair Road and Sunset Blvd., in Cambridge on Oct. 28, 2023. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)

    A driver was taken to hospital Saturday morning after their car went off the road in Cambridge.

    It happened on George Street, between Blair Road and Sunset Boulevard.

    Waterloo Regional Police said it was a single motor vehicle collision.

    The condition of the driver, including any injuries, has not been released.

    Police shut down George Street while they investigated the crash but it has since reopened.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News