Driver injured, extricated from vehicle after crash in Kitchener
A driver had to be extricated from their vehicle by firefighters following a crash in Kitchener.
Emergency crews were called to the scene on Lackner Boulevard near Daimler Drive around 12:15 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15.
Officials say the vehicle collided with a pole and required an extrication in order to get the driver out.
There were no details about the extent of the driver’s injuries.
It is not yet known what caused the crash or if charges are pending.
