Driver injured during three-vehicle crash in Cambridge: WRPS

Waterloo regional police are investigating a three-vehicle crash in Cambridge that left one person injured.

Police said around 5 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to reports of a collision at the intersection of Maple Grove Road and Beaverdale Road.

A 46-year-old man driving a silver Honda van was travelling east on Maple Grove Road when he stuck a Toyota Highlander that was travelling north. The crash caused the silver Honda to also collide with a red Ford Fusion.

All vehicles had significant damage and the driver of the Toyota Highlander was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police didn’t specify which roads were closed to traffic, but said there were closures that lasted approximately four hours for the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo regional police at 519-570-9777.