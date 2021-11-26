Driver injured after striking road debris near Arthur

ARTHUR -

Police are investigating a large piece of road debris that caused a crash near Arthur on Friday.

In a tweet posted at 8:44 a.m., Ontario Provincial Police say a driver suffered injuries after hitting a large spool on Wellington Road 109.

#WellingtonOPP investigate collision that caused minor injuries to driver after striking large spool. Investigators determining cause. @wellingtncounty Rd 109 east of #ARTHUR closed through rush-hour. Witness call 1-888-310-1122 ^JC @TwpWellNorth pic.twitter.com/uqiYr10tXe — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) November 26, 2021

Officials haven’t released the extent of the injuries or how many vehicles were involved.

Investigators are working to determine the cause.

Police say Wellington Road 109 east of Arthur will be closed through rush hour.

No further details have been given at this time.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.