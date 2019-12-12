Driver injured after a car crashes into building
CTV Kitchener Published Thursday, December 12, 2019 7:04AM EST Last Updated Thursday, December 12, 2019 7:20AM EST
WATERLOO -- A car crashed into a brick building Thursday morning in Waterloo.
It happened at the intersection of King Street and Union Street just before 5:30am.
According to officials the driver had minor injuries.
Police, fire, and ambulance were all on scene.
The cause of the crash is not believed to be weather related but officials are still investigating.
