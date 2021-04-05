KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say a man has been charged after a stolen vehicle he was driving was involved in nine collisions over the weekend.

According to a news release, police responded to complaints of a man driving erratically on Saturday afternoon, while carrying a weapon and uttering threats.

Police said the driver was operating a stolen vehicle and was involved in nine separate collisions throughout Waterloo Region. Six of the collisions involved police vehicles.

During the incident, the man stopped and threatened numerous victims while armed with a knife.

Police located and arrested the driver in the area of Madison Avenue South in Kitchener, after his vehicle became stuck on the CN Rail tracks.

Officials say a WRPS officer suffered minor injuries during the incident, and the total cost of property damage is estimated to be over $50,000.

A 44-year-old Hamilton man has been charged with numerous offences including uttering threats to cause death, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.